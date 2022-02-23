Katharine McPhee Said Pregnancy ‘Played With [Her] Mind a Little Bit’

Katharine McPhee Foster said that her pregnancy “played with” her mind and body image.

Katharine McPhee Foster said that her pregnancy “played with” her mind “a little bit” in relation to her body image, particularly during her first trimester.

McPhee Foster gave birth to her and husband David Foster’s son, Rennie David Foster, in February 2021. On Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s Instagram Live show “Before, During, and After (BDA),” she spoke about her body-image struggles throughout her pregnancy.

“Even though you know your body’s gonna change, you expect that, it’s — and if you’re somebody who has a control issue with your body – you have no control,” McPhee Foster said in the episode, which was published on February 17.

“You literally lose all the control,” McPhee Foster continued. “Psychologically, I think it just does something different.

She added: “It played with my mind a little bit, so I struggled a lot in the first trimester cause I was so hungry in the first trimester.”

McPhee Foster has spoken candidly about her past eating disorder, and her fear of “relapse” during her pregnancy on a March 2021 episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.” In October 2021, she told E! News that after she had her son Rennie, she found herself more “at peace” with her body and wished that she would have given herself more “grace” while pregnant.

“I was obsessing about gaining weight, which is, you know, unfortunate,” McPhee Foster told Pratt during the interview. “But I look back and I go ‘You know what, that was my journey,’ and I am now able to — if I’m lucky enough, if I can talk my husband into it — have one more baby, but that’s a whole other story. I’m sure I will approach it very differently.”

McPhee Foster told Pratt that she called a psychiatrist who she had worked with in her early 20s, telling him that she felt like she was “obsessing” over gaining weight during her pregnancy. She said that the psychiatrist reassured her that what she was feeling was “normal.”

“I almost just needed that conversation with someone who knew me and knew my history, and it kind of silenced all the voices in my head and I was able to kind of enjoy the rest of the pregnancy,” McPhee Foster said.