Kate Winslet’s Husband Allegedly Upset About Chemistry With Male Co-Star, Gossip Said

It is Kate Winslet Angry at her husband Edward SmithBy pushing ahead with her latest project? One tabloid claims Smith isn’t fond of Winslet’s latest on-screen love interest. Here’s what we know about Winslet’s upcoming movie.

Kate Winslet ‘Ruffling Feathers’Co-Star

Neue Idea reports Kate Winslet’s close relationship with Jude Law is starting to cause problems in her marriage to Edward Smith — formerly known as Ned Rocknroll. Recently, producers announced that Law would star alongside Winslet. LeeA biopic on Lee Miller, a WWII photojournalist and model. “They’re thrilled to be teaming up again,”Insider recipes Winslet & Law worked first together on The HolidayBefore teaming up in ContagionHowever, it will be their first time acting against one another.

And sources say Smith has reason to worry, since Winslet and Law’s chemistry has been “off the charts” during rehearsals. “Ned was always a bit funny about Kate’s leading men. Until recently, he was extremely fixed on her close friendship with Leo [DiCaprio],”A tipster is trustworthy. “Now, Jude is on his radar. Kate has never hid the fact that she thought he was one of Britain’s hottest actors.”

Sources add that the timing couldn’t be worse for Smith. “Ned going through a crisis of confidence over Kate and Jude couldn’t have come at a worse time given they’ve been bickering a lot lately,”The snitch explains. “They’ve struggled during the pandemic lockdowns. Ned can be a bit insecure and always fears the worst, which then puts a lot of pressure on poor Kate.”

Kate Winslet’s Marriage Threatened By Romances?

This is an unbelievable story. Although it might seem odd to non-professional actors, professional actors like Kate Winslet have a tendency to fall in love with screen characters. So, we’re sure that after 10 years of marriage, Edward Smith has learned to trust his wife.

And there isn’t any need to worry from Jude Law’s side of things. The outlet doesn’t even bother mentioning that Philippa Coan is Law’s wifeSince 2019, they have welcomed their first child together. We are not at all concerned that Law will make a move on Winslet, as he is clearly spoken for.

What about their? ‘Bickering’?

We also aren’t buying the idea that Winslet and Smith’s marriage was already fragile. This article was written just a few months ago. Winslet gave an emotive shoutoutWhile she accepted her Emmy Award, she embraced her husband.

“My children — Mia, Joe, and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life,”She spoke. “Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much.”Later, in the press area, she recalled her first experience. EmmysCeremony with Smith. “When I was here 10 years ago with Mildred Pierce we had actually just met,”Winslet. “I knew that I was going to spend my life with this man.”

She continued: “We’re getting to the Emmys and I was just so in a whirlwind of having just met him that I couldn’t even concentrate and I vividly remember making an absolutely appalling speech because I was not on planet earth because I had fallen head over heels in love with this person who I just met. So to have him here, it’s really quite special.”

More Tabloid Jealousy Stories

This seems like a common narrative. Neue Idea. Last year, the outlet claimed Keith Urban was worried about Nicole Kidman’s “steamy”Scenes with Javier Bardem. The magazine then reported that Urban demanded Kidman not work with certain male actors. The magazine even claimed that Chris Hemsworth was growing jealous and Elsa Pataky was being driven apart by it. It’s pretty evident that Neue Idea isn’t the most reliable source for updates on celebrity couples.

More Stories from Suggest

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Face Hasn’t Changed Since First Red Carpet

Tom Hanks’ Marriage Reportedly Strained Over Controversial Son Chet’s Behavior, Latest Gossip Says

Will Jada pinkett Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Unmistakably at SAG amid $350 million Divorce Rumors

Fans Have Negative Reaction To Nicole Kidman’s Vanity Fair Cover Photo