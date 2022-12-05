Kate Spade Flash Deal 24 Hours: Only $79 for this $360 3-in-1 bag

These rave reviews will give you more insight before you buy. Reviews Happy Kate Spade customers.

Kate Spade Monica Satchel Reviews

A shopper explained, “I was in need of a new grey purse and am so happy I bought this one!! It is beautiful! It is well made and, unlike some of the other reviewers, I have had no problems with the zipper. The quality of the materials is good and the size is just right – not too big and not too small.”

A second review is here “This is the perfect bag for me. The size is just right… not too big or small, and gives easy access to all the things I carry. The color is gorgeous and the pebbled leather is very high quality. I get compliments every time I am out and couldn’t be happier with this purchase.”

“This handbag is the perfect size, not too large and yet not too small. You have the comfort of the cross body with the ease of being able to slip your phone in the front pocket. Great every day satchel,” A Kate Spade customer shared this.

Someone else declared, “This bag is the perfect size. It’s really good quality. I love my new Kate Spade bag.”

“Absolutely beautiful purse.. not too bulky just perfect.. very lightweight and sleek,” One shopper said it.

Yet another thought: “I love the satchel. Perfect size. Amazing quality.”

