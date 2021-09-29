Kate Middleton’s Bond Gown ‘signals start of big change for future Queen’

Kate Middleton’s golden dress at the No Time to Die premiere last night was a huge “power move”, a royal commentator said.

On Tuesday night, the Duchess of Cambridge was the star at the Royal Albert Hall in a sparkling-gold gown by Jenny Packham. Many praised it as her most glamorous look ever.

Daniela Elser, the royal columnist noted that the stunning look could also be something more.

The NewsAU commentator suggested the incredible outfit was a statement of intent from the future queen.

She wrote: “This was unequivocally the most striking and glamorous get-up she has ever worn

“So, let’s be crystal clear here: This wasn’t just a dress.

“This was a declaration of intent and a very apparent power move on Kate’s part.”

Daniela explained Kate’s Anna Wintour- the look was a total reverse on her usual cautious appearance at such events.

Compared with her more conservative blue outfit for the premiere of Spectre six years ago, Kate’s look was a transformation.

Elser continued: “Although it took a decade, this stunning display of confidence was well worth the wait. It conveyed both a comfort level in herself and comfort in the spotlight for a naturally shy woman.



(Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

To stay up to date with all the latest news, make sure you sign up for one of our newsletters here.

“After 18-months of homeschooling, Zoom appearances, and both Charles and William getting the virus, this much-delayed premiere marked not only the resumption of regular royal duties after Covid but also has given us our first real taste of regular royal life after Megxit.

“This is the backdrop against which Kate showcases her most daring and thrilling look yet.”

Elser also suggested Kate’s incredible look could also be an answer to the expensive wardrobe worn by Meghan Markle during the Sussexes’ New York visit last week.

Meghan hit the headlines for her striking outfits in the Big Apple, which totaled some £66,000 across the three days.

Kate’s way is quite different, Elser concluded.

She wrote: “In the eponymous Goldeneye theme song, Tina Turner belts out “It‘ll take forever to see, What I’ve got.”

“Kate too.”

It’s been a year like no other for the Queen from the loss of her husband to heartache over Prince Harry. However, Her Majesty also has plenty to be proud of, with the birth of Lilibet. OK! The magazine has created a commemorative issue to mark the Queen’s remarkable year. OK! The magazine has a collector’s edition.