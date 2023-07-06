Kate Middleton Surprises Wimbledon Attendees 2023

Kate Middleton is a woman who has an extremely busy schedule. However, she finds the time to enjoy herself. She surprised her fans by arriving early on Tuesday for the second day of Wimbledon in 2023. The Princess of Wales was sitting on Court 18 next to tennis legend Roger Federer as well as Mirka Federer. They were watching a match between Katie Boulter and Australia Daria Saville.



Middleton wore a green-and-white Balmain blazer that she paired up with a pleated white skirt. She wore a jacket that matched her umbrella, which she held briefly as it started to rain. Federer who is the eight-time men's Wimbledon singles champion wore a black suit and his wife, an ivory lace dress. They were all photographed talking as they watched the match. The princess will be expected back at the end of the contest for the finale, but her presence has not been confirmed.

Middleton’s appearance on Tuesday was a nice surprise. However, Middleton’s passion for tennis is not a secret. Kate is currently a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), and just last month, she made waves when she showed off her tennis skills against Federer during a visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility.



Middleton commented in the article: "It's amazing to see behind the scenes the time and dedication that goes into training the Wimbledon champions and making sure they are prepared for their day."



Middleton, along with Prince William, has attended Wimbledon every year since 2011. Since then, Middleton has regularly attended the event and began her visit with early-round games. The royal’s oldest son Prince George made his Wimbledon debut last year. Middleton assumed the patronage for the tennis club in 2016 from Queen Elizabeth, who passed away. Middleton is the patron of the prestigious tennis club and wears a green and purple ribbon pin as a sign that she has this status.