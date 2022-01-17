Kate Middleton looked different in her 40th birthday photo campaign

Kate MiddletonJust released photos by the renowned Italian photographer, Paolo Roversi in celebration of the Duchess’s 40th birthday she celebrated earlier this week, and the pics are turning heads. The piece of art looks like a classic Renaissance painting. It captures a more delicate and gentle side to the Duchess. This is a side that few people have seen, and she looks amazing. She is a true princess.

Portrait of a Lady on fire

This is the first thing that makes these amazing portraits stand out. Kate is usually photographed with a lot of color and light. She also has a lot of contrast tones that accent her beauty. These photos are black and white and show a level of elegance not seen before. Her left-facing pose is symbolic of her searching for answers and seeking out advice from the past.

As reported by InStyle, the look for the portrait ” was inspired by photographer Cecil Beaton’s portraits of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, and the Queen Mother from the mid century.” What sets Kate’s pics apart from those portraits is that they chose to reject any signs of outward wealth here. It is clear that Kate isn’t wearing jewels or gemstones but she looks more grounded with the two pieces her jewelry has in the pic.

The Duchess Highlights the People Who Came Before Her

She is seen wearing the late Diana’s ring as well as her classic teardrop earrings, to great effect. It’s a wonderful tribute to her mother and shows how serious she takes her role. “The jewelry symbolizes her understanding that the institution she inherits is not without scars, and that Diana’s legacy will not be forgotten.”

The fact is, Kate is (potentially) inheriting quite a title and quite the responsibility, and with portraits like this, it’s clear she is exactly where she is supposed to be.

