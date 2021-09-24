Kate Middleton is vision at palace reception

“The most special thanks must go to the thousands of people across the country who took time to share their experiences of lockdown. Without them, the project really would not have been possible,” the message concluded.

To create a collective portrait that represents the UK in the first lockdown, Kate and the National Portrait Gallery (which the Duchess is patron) launched the Hold Still community photographic project last year. The project was turned into a book, Hold Still: A Portrait of our Nation in 2020, that was released in May featuring the final 100 Hold Still portraits.

In a message earlier this year, the Duchess said, “Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic.”

