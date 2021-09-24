Kate Middleton hits the court with tennis champions

Doubles Duchess! The Duchess of Cambridge hit the court on Friday playing a game of doubles with US Open women’s champion Emma Raducanu. Players Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid also joined the pair on the court. The sporty royal﻿ served up style during the homecoming celebration wearing an Oxford blue jacket and skirt from French brand Poivre Blanc.

©Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge hit the court with tennis champions on Sept. 24

Kate, who is patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, praised the tennis champs during the engagement telling them (via HELLO!): “Amazing guys, honestly, congratulations to all of you – it‘s seriously impressive.”

Prince William’s wife, 39, was all smiles as she showed off her tennis skills at the National Tennis Centre in London. Joe said, “It was really good fun. I was very impressed by Kate’s level. She obviously loves it, and has played a lot before, but it was good fun to be on court with her. Her forehand was very good.”