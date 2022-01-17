Kate Middleton has another major milestone on the horizon

By Tom O'Brien
In
Kate MiddletonHas a major milestone in her career and it is likely to be a significant one. Prince WilliamShe is certain to feel strong feelings about it. Not just because she is now 40-years old. She may soon be the next Princess of Wales. The prince would undoubtedly feel bittersweet as he will associate it with his mother, his beloved, late mother. Princess Diana. Perhaps it is the ideal time to move away from the late princess’ tragedy and focus on a new chapter for the royal family.

Get a new title

It is important to note that the title of Princess and Duchess of Wales will not be automatically passed to them. Prince Charles is the current Prince of Wales, of course, and it is a tradition that the heir to the throne does carry the title, but it’s not set in stone. Assuming William is named Prince of Wales, it still doesn’t necessarily mean Middleton will use the title of Princess of Wales.

Currently, Camilla Parker-Bowles holds the title but doesn’t use it out of respect for the late Diana. It has been pretty clear Diana’s impact on Middleton, it is very much reflected in how she presents herself, even right down to wearing some outfits that were clearly inspired by Diana’s fashion-forward sense. What happens if she assumes the title?

The Princess’ Princess

It is not much. It is impossible to predict whether Middleton would like to use the title. This is yet another example of something that we will have wait to see. She has the grace and poise to wear the title with ease, which could help the royal family get out of the shadow of Diana’s tragic death.

