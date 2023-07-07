Kate Middleton and Prince William show rare PDA during Polo Match

Royal PDA alert!

Kate Middleton You can also find out more about the following: Prince Williamexchanged sweet kisses on the cheek while attending the 2023 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England July 6. Their rare PDA moment took place as the Prince of Wales and his team, who played on behalf of the U.S. Polo Association, celebrated their 3-2 victory in the charity event.

The Princess of Wales also presented the winning team with their trophy and took pictures with them before she and William, who scored the winning goal, left with their arms wrapped around each other, HELLO!magazine reported.

Kate donned a boho floral long-sleeved dress in pastel blue by Beulah to the match. This event helped raise funds for eleven charities, among them Wales Air Ambulance Centrepoint, Mental Health Innovations and Wales Air Ambulance.

Kate and William wrote: “Huge thank you to all who came out today for the Charity Polo Cup.” Instagram The page is “helping to raise money for causes that are close to our heart.”