Kate McKinnon’s RBG is back for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Return of the Ginsburns.

Kate McKinnon’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg impression, and her many “burns,” came back to ‘SNL’ in this week’s cold open, in which Ego Nwodim debuted a Supreme impression of her own: Soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Nwodim’s Brown is in the Oval Office, imagining great trailblazers who came before her, including Ginsburg, first African American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall (Kenan Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson) and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd).

Ginsburg reminds her to label her lunches (because the other justices have sticky fingers) and has a Ginsburn especially for Ted Cruz. Fans last saw McKinnon’s RBG impression after the justice died in 2020.

Brown has to inform the other historical figures that things haven’t changed that much since their day (to Marshall she says we’re still at risk of nuclear war with Russia and Joe Biden is still a politician).

Tubman congratulates Brown on getting a seat at the table, to which she says, “I’m going to have this job for the rest of my life.” “I don’t like that!” Tubman replied.

The sketch ends with Robinson discovering just how much money baseball players make in the modern major league. “The average salary is $4 million,” Brown informs him. At which point he screams into his glove.