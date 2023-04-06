Kate McKinnon plays which Barbie doll? First cast photos released for the movie

Much speculation is rife about the Barbie doll that Kate McKinnon will portray as she promotes the movie.

The possibility of seeing a Barbie movie in the past was only possible with the CGI creations made by Mattel. So, who could’ve predicted that a new live-action movie would be one of the most hotly-anticipated releases of the year?

Barbie, the creation of Greta Gerwig (director of Little Women), tells the story of Barbie after she is expelled from Barbieland because of her inept doll. With Margot Robbie leading a star-studded ensemble cast, it’s not hard to see why film buffs will be rushing to see Barbie this July.

Welche Barbie doll can Kate McKinnon own?

While you might be thinking that Kate McKinnon‘s Barbie is giving off a glam rock vibe, she appears to be playing a Barbie doll that has been toyed with.

You can personalize Barbie’s doll by getting a haircut at home or custom-made makeup. However, considering the toy’s demographic, these style choices often leave Barbie looking a little worse for wear.

McKinnon’s Barbie doll represents such a toy, as seen with her choppy hairstyle and crayon-doodled face makeup. She also is “always in the splits,” which any Barbie fan will remember trying out on their own dolls.

Kate’s character is an ‘inspired’ move

Pictures of Barbie as a character were released on April 3rd. Netizens scrambled to comment about Kate McKinnon’s role in SNL.

“Kate McKinnon as the Barbie who’s had a child (lovingly) rough-chop her hair and draw on her face is inspired,” one Twitter user commented

“Kate McKinnon’s Barbie looks like my Totally Hair Barbie after I took some scissors and markers and turned her into Punk Rock Barbie,” another added.

And, of course, memes about the ‘inspired’ character swiftly made their way to Twitter.

Kate McKinnon only one Barbie among a star-studded ensemble

Greta Gerwig (and Noah Baumbach) have written several types of Barbies and Kens. They enlisted a large cast of stars to play the roles of the famous dolls.

These are the Barbie versions we’ll meet in the movie.

Margot Robbie – Barbie

– Barbie Issa Rae – President Barbie

– President Barbie Hari Nef – Doctor Barbie

– Doctor Barbie Emma Mackey – Nobel Prize-winning Barbie

– Nobel Prize-winning Barbie Dua Lipa – Mermaid Barbie

– Mermaid Barbie Ana Cruz Kayne – Supreme Court Justice Barbie

– Supreme Court Justice Barbie Sharon Rooney – Lawyer Barbie

– Lawyer Barbie Nicola Coughlan – Diplomat Barbie

– Diplomat Barbie Alexandra Shipp – Writer Barbie

– Writer Barbie Rita Arya – Pulitzer Price-winning Barbie

See Barbie in Theaters Starting July 21, 2023

Also, who was Amy Schumer in Barbie? And why did she quit?