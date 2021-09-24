Kate Ferdinand ‘wouldn’t forgive herself if she hadn’t visited father in hospital’

By Brandon Pitt
In
Kate Ferdinand had rushed to her father’s side after he was taken to hospital last week.

The ex-Towie star had a difficult relationship with Phil over the years, but she decided to move on and visit him.

OK! was contacted by an insider familiar with the star’s 30-year-old status. About Kate’s relationship with her father.

They said: “Kate hasn’t spoken to her dad for a long time.

“They had a fall out because she wasn’t invited to his wedding. They’ve only just rekindled their relationship.

“She’d just started to feel more herself and she was finding her feet after having the baby, and then her dad was taken to hospital with a health scare.”



Kate rushed to her estranged father's side after being rushed to hospital
The insider added: “With him being ill, she felt like she had to go to see him.

“She felt like she had to because underneath, she does feel a bit guilty about not speaking to him for so long.

“If anything happened to him she wouldn’t be able to forgive herself. But hopefully, he’ll be OK.”

Kate who is married to footballing legend Rio Ferdinand had dropped everything to be with her father.



Kate has had a rocky relationship with her father Toni for years
Katie Ferdinand (Picture: @xkateferdinand/Instagram)

It was reported by Central Recorder that Kate had to pull of her housekeeper’s son’s wedding in Cheshire last minute to see her father in hospital.

A source told the paper last week: “It was a very emotional time. Kate was very brave.

“She was happy to be at his side.”

Kate recently became a first-time mum to baby son Cree who was born December last year.

The reality star and her husband Rio wed in Turkey in 2019 where she became a step-mum to Rio’s three children.



Kate Ferdinand is currently enjoying a holiday in Dubai with husband Rio
The former Manchester United and England player Rio has three children from previous relationships 14-year-old Lorenz, Tate, 12, and Tia, 10.

Kate and hubby Rio are currently enjoying a couple’s holiday together in Dubai where they she been regularly updating her 1.4million Instagram fans on their travels.

