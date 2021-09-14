Kate Beckinsale Las Vegas injury Concerned fans send well wishes after Hospitalization!

Just one day prior to her injury, she posted a photo of herself in Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 9, wearing a long white dress, fishnet stockings, combat boots, and a floral headband. Sources inform the media outlet that Beckinsale had been in Vegas for approximately a week prior to being admitted. The Daughter of a Prisoner This drama tells the story of her struggle to reconnect with her father after she has served 12 years in prison.

It is not clear how Beckinsale’s back got out. She was being closely monitored at the time of these reports. She has never been diagnosed with any illnesses. Since the news about her hospitalization broke, the British-born star did not make any official comments. Fans with the 48-year old a speedy and complete recovery.