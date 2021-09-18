Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized And Her Comedy Gets Trailer at Paramount+

Kate Beckinsale’s next project is set to hit Paramount+, and it looks like a dark comedy that will get viewers talking. Beckinsale stars in the upcoming series Guilty Party as discredited journalist Beth Burgess who Is desperate for both a second chance at a career and to get to the bottom of a young mother’s crimes. The first trailer dropped on Friday, and It looks like a mix of drama, slapstick, and romance, so fans of Beckinsale’s will definitely have something interesting to sink their teeth into. Guilty Party premieres on October 14.

“She latches on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit,” reads the official description. “In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage, and her own tarnished past.” Dead to Me writer Rebecca Addelman penned the script and Trent O’Donnell (No Activity) will direct. O’Donnell, Addelman, Sam Hansen, Jimmy Miller, Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell (Jim Ziegler), Mike Farah and Mike Farah will co-executive produce.

Beckinsale continues to recover after she was hospitalized on Friday, Sept. 10 amid filming for her upcoming movie Prisoner’s Daughter. According to reports, the 48-year-old Jolt actress sustained an injury. The incident is still under investigation.

News of the on-set incident was first reported by TMZ. According to TMZ, the actress was taken to a Las Vegas hospital following a back injury. Sources told the outlet that around 10:30 a.m. local time, the British actress’ “back went out.” The sources said the injury was bad enough “that she was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance.” At the time of the initial report, Beckinsale was said to still be in the emergency room and her condition was unclear. Multiple outlets reached out to Beckinsale’s representatives for comment but they did not respond immediately.

It is unclear if the back injury was a result of filming on Prisoner’s Daughter. Beckinsale stars in the dramatic thriller alongside Brian Cox, Ernie Hudson, and Tyson Ritter. Written by Mark Bacci, the film follows Max, an ex-con who attempts to reconnect with his daughter, portrayed by Beckinsale, and grandson after 12 years in prison, according to Deadline. The family attempts to reconcile but Cox’s criminal past comes back to haunt him. The film is from Catherine Hardwick, who previously directed the first Twilight movie, and Miss Bala. The movie’s filming has been ongoing in Las Vegas.

According to a Monday Instagram health update, Beckinsale shared a selfie from her hospital bed and showing her lying down with an IV in her arm and a hospital bracelet on her wrist, Beckinsale is “feeling a lot better.” The actress went on to write, “thank you so much for your kind messages and love x.”