Kate Beckinsale Amazing Legs in Explicate T-Shirt On Instagram!

Kate Beckinsale Her no-pants photo, which also features explicit t-shirt action, is making waves. The 47-year-old actress’ 4.9 million Instagram followers are fresh from a leggy and – as usual – humorous snap showing her home and goofing around, and she’d even used a little editing to include another famous face.

Posting four days ago, the British beauty showed off her sensational figure while only in tiny black underpants and a matching black t-shirt with a few variations of the F word on it – posing with her legs apart from her living room and backed by floor-to-ceiling windows. Kate stood next to an anonymous and also pantless person with a twinning outfit, and with U.K. TV presenter Eamonn Holmes’ head super-imposed on.

Kate Beckinsale’s Legs Back On The ‘Gram

Kate, who is known for her humor and delighting fans by walking cats poolside in a bikini while she writes, sent out a huge smile and a bit more of a cheeky vibe during the duo-posed shot. “Eamonn please forgive me.”

Eamonn (61 years old) was quick to reply. “You’re forgiven.”He also added a cry-face emoticon. “Even though anyone who knows me knows those words would never be uttered from my lips.”

It looks like the outfits have caught the attention of Kate’s fans. The Pearl HarborOne follower told the actress: “I have this shirt and wear it proudly. It doesn’t look the same on me!”

Kate, who is not too serious on Instagram, had shared the original photo on August 22, where the tattooed man appeared to be Nina Kate. “Yep,” she’d captioned the shot, one now sitting at over 310,000 likes. The ex to Pete Davidson also comes unusually on the interview front – find another celebrity who likes chocolate to cocaine.

Beckinsale was the 2020 fronted Women’s HealthShe wore a stunning bikini-clad covering as she displayed a clean eating approach with a unique angle.

Unusual Diet Reveal

“If I ate too much dark chocolate, it would be like someone else taking cocaine. I’m very connected to my body – if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically,” She added: “So, it’s usually a good idea for me to do something physical to get rid of it.”