Karren Brady gives career advice

APPRENTICE star and vice-chairperson of West Ham United FC Karren Brady answers all your careers questions.

Today, she assists someone who needs to have difficult conversations with their boss or someone who is struggling to adjust into their new management position over zoom.

Q) In my appraisal recently, my boss said that while I was doing well in most respects, she thought my time management could be better.

I find it hard to take criticism, so didn’t say anything at the time, but now I wish I’d stood up for myself.

As far as I remember, I’ve never missed a deadline, despite being very busy.

I know I should ask for another meeting to discuss it, but I don’t want to get upset in front of my manager if she criticises me. What can I do to help?

Ella, via email

A) It’s very frustrating to be criticised but not be given examples and told how you can improve.

If you don’t have the confidence to raise this verbally, then write your manager an email thanking her for the feedback, but saying you would like clarity on a couple of points.

Explain that you don’t think you have missed any deadlines so would appreciate a better understanding of where she thinks you are lacking, in order to improve on that going forward.

It is part of every job to have difficult conversations. This is something that you will find difficult (as many people do), so rather than shying away, consider it an area where you can grow.

Difficult conversations can cause a lot of stress. This is why many people avoid these interactions.

Keep the conversation professional, be calm and don’t let yourself become emotional.

Take a deep breath when you need to, and use phrases such as: “I understand you may have come to that conclusion, but I would like to put forward a different perspective.”

Rehearse the conversation with a friend to build your confidence.

Q) I’ve just started working as an admissions manager for a university, which is a big step up for me, and much of the team I am managing are now working from home on a permanent basis.

I find it difficult when I don’t actually meet people in person for informal catch-ups, and all our meetings are conducted by Zoom and are very formally structured.

How can I make my team feel more at ease and demonstrate my leadership abilities?

Laura, by email

A) It’s great that you are motivated and want to excel in your new job.

While it’s good to show initiative and that you want to demonstrate your leadership, the first thing you need to do is to fully comprehend your role and all your responsibilities.

You should get to know each member of your team individually and together. Learn about each person and their work habits to help achieve the team goals.

As their manager, it is important to understand their strengths and weaknesses so you can work well with them and learn what they need.

It is important that everyone knows what they are working toward and why.

Even though your team is now working from home, it’s important to come together in person – relationship-building is difficult when it’s all done virtually.

It is a good idea to invite the team to a monthly meeting. You could also suggest that they have informal one-one meetings on those days.

While many people love working from home, there is a greater understanding of the importance of in-person time, too, so I’m sure they will also recognise the benefit.

Have a career question that Karren can answer? Email [email protected].