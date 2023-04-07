Karen McDougal, a playmate of Trump’s indictment, breaks silence

Karen McDougal (ex-Playboy model) has broken her silence about Donald Trump’s hushmoney indictment. In an Instagram caption she wrote, “I have been enjoying God’s country… I’m glad I wasn’t missing anything. According to the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, McDougal was “woman 1”. Trump and Alvin Bragg claimed McDougal was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer “to ensure her silence” over claims that she had an affair with Trump.