Karen Giorno, Former Trump Advisor: Inside Donald Trump’s Dinner with KanyeWest and Nick Fuentes

A trusted member of Donald Trump’s inner circle is sharing new details about that infamous Nov. 22 dinner between the former president, rapper Kanye “Ye” West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Karen Giorno, a former senior advisor for the Trump campaign, tells Inside Edition’s Les Trent that she attended that dinner that evening.

“What was pitched to me was that [Ye] was coming into the airport and that they wanted to trust the person who would be able to pick him up,” Giorno says.

She says Ye had wanted to have the discussion about his presidential ambitions at that time, despite his growing outrage regarding recent antisemitic comments and racism.

Giorno says that she was asked to pick Ye up at the airport and then drive to Mar-a-Lago. Giorno claims she got a phone call while driving to Miami in order to pick Ye up. She was informed that two other guests would join the rapper.

Who is one of these guests? Nick Fuentes, Giorno says.

“When [Trump] arrived, he saw Ye and was happy to see him. He then turns to us and this is when I thought something was off,” Giorno says. “He looked at us puzzled like, not understanding why I was there.”

Girono observes that “president was gracious,” despite the apparent unexpected change in plans.

When Trump asked Ye if they should go eat dinner, Giorno says she asked if he wanted to dine with just Ye.

Trump informed Ye he could decide, says Giorno, and the rapper ultimately chose to have everyone at the meal.

Giorno claims that Trump met with Fuentes during that dinner. But, he says: “I don’t believe [Trump] knew who Fuentes was.”

“And even if his last name was given, I don’t think [Trump] would have known who he was,” She continues. “I barely know the guy’s background.”

Giorno states that Fuentes impressed the president in part by his praises for his speeches.

“He was able to give insight to [Trump] about his speech – so [Trump] was impressed by his knowledge,” Sie says.

Giorno points out that Trump and Ye shared a laugh while discussing the election. “Ye did ask the president to be his running mate in 2024, and [he] giggled, laughed, smirked,” Giorno says.

Giorno notes that the funny moments were later during the meal.

“It was over the comments Trump made about his ex-wife [Kim],” Giorno says. “There were superlatives, and basically not-so-nice words.”

“And Ye’s response was, ‘That’s the mother of my children – you’re talking about the mother of my children.'”