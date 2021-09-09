Kardashians Aren’t Alone Celebrities You Didn’t Know Have Beauty Brands Lady Gaga Selena Gomez Rihanna To Name a Few!

It isn’t just Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner, or billionaire mogul Rihanna Filling bathrooms shelves. If you are one of the many people whose attention is drawn to a celebrity on a makeup or beauty bottle, then you should know that this market is dominated by these stars as well as others. Lady Gaga Selena Gomez isn’t all it seems.

In 2021 “Work” As Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty sales continue to rise, Rihanna, the singer has been named a billionaire. Also, a billionaire is 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian, with 24-year-old Kylie Jenner seemingly not far behind – well, when she isn’t having her billionaire status stripped by Forbes.

Not just the Kardashians

Savannah Chrisley is a budding makeup entrepreneur. Savannah Chrisley, a 24-year old reality star, launched her business. SASSY Savannah cosmetics line in December 2020 – weeks later, she was announcing “insane” Sales figures. The daughter of 52-year-old Todd Chrisley retails a $14 Eye Kit, $12 Lip Kit, plus her $22 Full Face Palette – she’s also got skincare plans and has been asking her 2.2 million Instagram followers for their opinions on fragrance.

“I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident, and beautiful in their own right. I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age,” Chrisley writes for her website.

Angela Simmons, Kristin Cavallari, Jessica Simpson

Angela Simmons, Uncommon Jam founder Kristin Cavallari and Jessica Simpson, a VH1 actress, are also selling feel-good bottles. Angela, 33 years old, launched her Simmons Beauty line in May 2020. Kristin, MTV’s face, was also present. Uncommon Beauty. Bombshell Jessica Simpson retails makeup through her Jessica Simpson Style brand. This brand turned $1 billion in 2015 sales.

The World Has It All

Singer Halsey also launched her About-Face brand this year, and there’s more. Rapper Iggy Azalea is fresh from announcing she’ll be branching into beauty, with rapper Chanel West Coast also fresh from a collab launch selling her Glossy Pops. Lauren Conrad, reality star and Scarlett Johansson’s MCU star Scarlett Johansson launched her brand of beauty products in 2020.

Of course, fans can continue to shop from the more established faces – JLo Beauty and Jessica Alba’s Honest line add to the pile also bringing in former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and model Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics. Younger audiences, meanwhile, can check out actress Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills line.