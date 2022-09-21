Kardashian fans mock Kendall Jenner’s feet in bizarre new photos

KARDASHIAN enthusiasts have been buzzing over Kendall Jenner’s feet following new photos of the model wearing unusual footwear.

Fans aren’t the only ones who have noticed Kardashians’ feet.

Kardashian fans are talking about Kendall Jenner's feet yet again

5

Kendall Jenner is back in the news with Kardashian fansCredit: Getty
The star stepped out showing off her toes in gold shoes with an odd detail

5

The star showed off her gold shoes and a strange detail by stepping out.Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kendall, 26, was seen in an unusual outfit while out and about New York City.

The big-name alcohol mogul walked through the Big Apple in a black jumpsuit, which featured pointed gold circles at her breasts.

The look was paired by shoes with gold toes that she wore, which although subtle caught the eye of some observers.

Fans flocked to RedditTo reshare the photos and to chat about Kendall’s unusual feet,

The original poster began the process by writing: “What is she wearing on her feet?!?!?”

One user joked: “They remind me of the gold Egyptian toe stalls housed at the MET.”

Others pointed out that the brand is famous for her shoes and the jumpsuit.

“Schiaparelli is a design house that plays around with structured exaggerated silhouettes,”One fan shared.

The majority of people read Entertainment.

Fans noticed something unusual about Kendall’s feet earlier in the summer.

PHOTOSHOPPED FEET

Kendall posted several snaps of a tropical vacation in July.

Although she was displaying her physique in a bikini with her feet exposed, her fans could not focus except on her feet.

Victoria’s Secret model was seen on a boat enjoying the sunset, surrounded by palm trees.

Kendall stretched her legs out while sitting on the boat deck in one photo.

KUWTK enthusiasts claimed in A thread online that the photos were “photoshopped”Kendall’s toes first appeared “odd and long.”

One fan stated: “I couldn’t help but notice how long her toes are.”

Another fan stated: “Her toe length is freaking me out.”

An additional fan is mentioned: “Girl is like ten feet tall. Of course, her fingers and toes will be long.”

A fourth person called in: “Did we get confirmation on Kenny’s foot surgeon? Asking for me.”

Kendall’s feet are a frequent topic of conversation, even within her family.

FREAKY FEET

After sharing photos on Instagram, the star was ridiculed for her actions in April.

She captioned it: “Blocking all toe comments.”

Sister Kylie Jenner made a series of funny emojis and then wrote: “I love them.”

Khloe Kardashian chimed in then with: “Hahahahaha even from me???”

She added: “I love your weird a** toes.”

Kris Jenner, Kendall’s mom, added: “God I love you.”

Since then, the photo has been removed from her Instagram.

Fans noted the shoes were designed by a brand that exaggerates some features

5

Some fans noted that the shoes were designed and manufactured by a brand who exaggerated some aspects.Credit: Schiaparelli
Kendalls toes have dominated the conversation in the past

5

In the past, Kendalls toes have been the talk of the town/kendalljenner
Several family members have mocked her toes online

5

Numerous family members have made fun of her toes online.Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner

