Kardashian fans are concerned that Kim Kardashian isn’t letting daughter North live “normal life” as the new video clip of North sparks worry

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by fans after sharing a disturbing clip of her daughter North West, a preteen.

Kim, 42, shared videos of her eldest daughter, North, dancing onstage with pop singer Katy Perry, 38.

During her concert performance, the American Idol judge brought the nine-year-old girl and gal pals onto the stage.

She was almost able to perform a cartwheel with her friends.

After the concert, the mother-of-four shared another short video with her child and the Dark Horse singer.

Katey was observant of North’s expression. She said, “She is shy but she’s not shy that much.”

The Kardashians star then planted a sweet kiss on the little one’s cheek.

THE BACKLASH

One critic said: “Hate it so much!” It’s not a slight against North but it is incredibly boring. North should have invited some of her less famous friends to join her.”

Third critic: “Why didn’t Kim invite some regular kids on stage? The moment would have been so special for all!”

Fourth person: This is lame for Kim Kardashian to do this with Katy Perry. This would make me feel like a snob if I were a normal, young fan.

North’s privilege is the only reason he’s there.

One commentator said: “This just makes me feel bad.”

North must have a spoilt sense of her own self. This inflated ego will probably pop as she gets older.

Along with North, Kim shares three other kids: Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, three, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

A FAMILY TRIP

Kanye’s former wife and children recently returned to the United States from Japan.

The trip was jam-packed with activities.

The Skims founder took her kids on a tour of a Hello Kitty theme park and stopped at a gorgeous park filled with cherry blossom trees.

Kim’s parenting abilities during her vacation also brought criticism from Kim’s fans.

Critics slammed the TV personality for allowing her nine-year-old daughter to wear “inappropriate” fake nails and walking around in platform flip-flops inside a hedgehog cafe.

The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that North is about to launch skincare and toy lines as her momager filed four new trademarks for her famous daughter.

