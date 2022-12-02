KanyeWest’s Twitter account is suspended following a Swastika tweet. Elon Musk Says

Hours after Kanye West tweeted an antisemitic image that included a Swastika inside a star of David, the rapper’s account was suspended. The suspension was confirmed by Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, at 9:00 on Thursday.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweets.

However, a number of posts were made to Trump’s Truth Social shortly afterWest shared screenshots of the suspension message that he received, which indicate that West’s suspension will be only for 12 hours.

The suspension caps – we think – a disturbing day for the increasingly unhinged, openly antisemitic rapper. Earlier in the day, West appeared on Infowars alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who has become a regular associate of West’s in recent weeks.

Alex Jones interviewed West and she made numerous antisemitic comments during the interview. There were so many that Jones, an extreme right-wing extremist, was uncomfortable with West’s statements. Jones had engaged in years of harassment of Sandy Hook victims’ parents.

West tweets later in the afternoon “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #Lovespeech,” An apparent reference to his stated intention to run for President in 2024. This tweet came with an image that included a Swastika in it and of a Star Of David.

The tweet was reported by multiple Twitter users. But in what can only be seen as a perfect encapsulation of the trainwreck Twitter has become since Musk bought it, they were informed the image — again, of a literal Swastika in an unmistakably antisemitic context — didn’t violate any of Twitter’s policies.

Musk, apparently, intervened and had the tweet removed. However, it should be noted that even then no action was otherwise taken against West’s account.

It is hard to predict the order of events, however, statements West posted on Truth Social and Musk’s tweets can be seen as indicating that they began texting about it.

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love, Musk texted West around 7:33, Pacific time. “Who made you the judge,” West responded.

At that point, West’s account had not yet been suspended and he continued to Tweet for another hour. He first figured out how to tweet the antisemitic picture a second-time by retweeting an article from Pop Base. Next, he said that Kim Kardashian had been cheating on him with Phoenix Suns player Chris Paul. He then posted a taunting post about Musk.

9:00 p.m. Musk tweets FAFOAbbreviation for the expression: “f— around, find out.”