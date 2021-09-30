Kanye West’s Yeezy GAP hoodie sold out

KANYE West’s Yeezy collaboration with Gap has officially sold out in just hours of being released.

Here’s everything you need to know about how you can get your hands on one.

Yeezy Gap Hoodie is available in six different colours credit: The Mega Agency

Where can I buy Kanye West’s Yeezy GAP hoodie?

Kanye West’s “Perfect hoodie” made out of 100% double-layered cotton is now available for purchase.

The Yeezy Gap Sweatshirts can be found exclusively on gap.com/yeezy

The hoodie is available in six different colours such as – black, blue (which the “Donda” rapper himself has been supporting), as well as red, purple, brown and mustard yellow.

However, the hoodies have sold out. If you visit the website, you’ll be able to go into a virtual waiting room where you will be asked for personal information. After that, you can choose your size preference.

Once you have done that, it’s very straightforward. The expected wait time for the hoodie from the brand is two to three weeks in the US. The wait time for the black colourway will be closer to two months.

So it won’t be long before you’re looking sharp in your new sweatshirt.

Kanye West has signed a 1010-year contract with GAPCredit: Getty

What is the retail price for Kanye West’s Yeezy GAP hoodie?

Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap hoodie is retailing for $90 for adults and $70 for children sizes.

There are sizes available in a range of sizes, from XS through XXL. According to customer reviews, the hoodies run large.

To ensure limited availability, Yeezy pieces are usually more expensive.

Yeezy Gap should not break the bank, or be as affordable as a pair of Yeezy trainers.

What is the Yeezy Gap hoodie?

Gap has been struggling in recent years to find its identity.

Kanye West has signed a 10-year agreement with Gap, which is estimated to be worth $1 billion.

Following the release of the $200 recycled nylon jacket in June 2021, the Yeezy Gap hoodie will be the second product.

Gaps shares rose as high as 6% since the release of the hoodies on Wednesday 29th June 2021.

Gap executives hope Kayne will make San Francisco-based retailers more appealing to the younger generation by collaborating with them.

Although it’s not clear what the third product from the Yeezy Gap collection could be, Kayne applied earlier this month (September 2021), to trademark his name on a variety of home products like pillows, towels, blankets, and more.