Kanye West’s Kanye-West AI track and the user-made apology song shocks everyone

Kanye West’s AI verse aka his apology track edit is shocking the internet as the audio seems too real not to be true.



Artificial Intelligence has been taking over the deep fake world where realistic edits surprise even the best of eyes. But after the deep fake of celebrity faces, now the music industry is also being infiltrated by AI edits including the latest one being rapper Kanye West‘s apology track.

Kanye West’s AI verse shocks fans

Fans were shocked by the AI-created Kanye West verse. It seemed so real that it was impossible to believe! Roberto Nickson, an AI expert made this video by using reference vocals. He tweeted, “All you have to do is record reference vocals and replace them with a trained model of any musician you like” and added, “I found this Kanye-style beat on YouTube, I wrote eight bars, I’m gonna record them now and then I’m gonna have AI Kanye replace me.”

The video was discovered by Twitter users. Many commented on how frightening it would be for the user to not know whether the video is fake or real.

One user wrote, “Wow this is going to disrupt the music industry completely.”

Kanye West apology track lyrics

The rapper‘s AI apology track has some lyrics that will bring peace to fans who were hurt by the artist’s action as the audio sings, “I attacked a whole religion all because of my ignorance/ What was I thinking/ That was some b**** s***/ I lost Adidas/ But I’m still Yeezy.”

The AI adds some necessary Kanye element by rapping, ‘man I am genius/ These boys in the hood/ Just like I am Yeezy/ Kanye Weezy, Southside of Chicago/ Life ain’t easy.”

What’s next for AI and music industry

Nickson, an AI expert Comment The AI and deep-fake audio will make the music industry even more dangerous. He adds, “In just a few years, basically every popular musician will have multiple trained models of them.”

Speaking of how to navigate through the AI takeover, he tweeted, “there will be a lot of regulatory and legal frameworks that will have to be re-written around this. The machine level protection of artists will need to be addressed. Kanye is entitled to the protection of his name and image as well as likeness. – that might have to be extended to include any algorithm that generates the specific sound frequencies as well.”

AI provides authentic voice-overs for anyone with their audio online. Therefore, any user can technically create their own rap verses using reference vocals as well as their lyrics. Nickson points out, “You’re gonna be listening to songs by your favourite artists that are completely indistinguishable. You’re not gonna know whether it’s them or not. I’m just thinking of all the good and the bad that will come out of this.”

