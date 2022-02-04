Kanye West’s Birthday Gift For Julia Fox Is Extravagant As You’d Expect

Julia Fox turned 32 and beau Kanye West wasn’t letting the occasion pass without pomp and a lot of dollar bills dropped. At the actor’s celebratory bash, which took place at the über-swanky New York restaurant Lucien on February 2, the rapper spread the wealth in the form of five Hermès Birkin bags amongst Fox and several of her friends, Page Six Style reported. Birkin bags, in addition to their classic, boxy silhouettes and premium leather, are known for being one of the priciest designer totes, with retail costs beginning at $10,000.

Fox’s birthday festivities included Ye and a large group of her friends, such as the likes of playwright Jeremy O. Harris, per Page Six Style. As a source told the outlet, West made the trip to the Empire City exclusively for the “Uncut Gems” star’s big day. “Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album,” the insider said.

As for Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, she had a bash of her own, showing off her “Pajama Party on the PJ” for friend Natalie Halcro’s birthday. “Love you, Nat!” Kim gushed.