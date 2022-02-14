Kanye West Used Edited Superhero Posters to Take Aim at Pete Davidson

Ye mentioned Pete Davidson and other celebrities in a series of social media posts on Sunday.

Ye also took aim at Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram.

In a now-deleted post, Ye posted an edit of a superhero movie poster with celebrities facing off.

Rapper Ye, (formerly known as Kanye West), took aim at comedian Pete Davidson, musicians Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and others in edited superhero movie posters on Sunday.

Ye used Instagram to post memes directed at Davidson, who recently confirmed his relationship with Ye’s soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The posts began after Ye publicly shared that he was upset with frequent collaborator Kid Cudi over his friendship with Davidson, who he referred to throughout his posts as “Skete.”

“I’m very community oriented I love my friends I love my family the reason I asked Cudi to at the least speak to Skete is because for years Cudi always made it seem like it was me and him against everyone now that Im fighting for my family he not by my side this is bigger than music,” Ye wrote in all caps on Instagram.

Representatives for Ye and Davidson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Ye wrote several other posts regarding Cudi, including a now-deleted photo of a notebook page where he shared that Cudi will no longer be featured on his upcoming album “Donda 2,” Vulture reports. Cudi responded in the comments by calling Ye a “fuckin dinosaur,” according to the outlet.

“Everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for brother,” Cudi said. He also posted a tweet saying he spoke with Ye a few weeks ago and that West was “posting this lie just for a look on the internet.”

Representatives for Cudi did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Following his posts about Cudi, Ye began sharing memes of Davidson, including a now-deleted edited poster from Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War.” The Daily Beast shared a screenshot showing Ye and Davidson facing off on opposite sides with other celebrities alongside them.

On Ye’s side were photos of Drake, Ye’s girlfriend Julia Fox, and rappers Travis Scott and Future. On Davidson’s side Kardashian, Cudi, Eilish, and Taylor Swift were pictured. “The internet has still not found a decent picture of Skete,” Ye wrote in the caption.

Ye’s issues with Eilish began after her concert last week when the singer stopped the show to help a distressed fan retrieve an inhaler. After she said she “waits for people to be OK until she keeps going” onstage, Ye took her statement as a dig at Scott. Ten people died in a crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in November 2021, during which he continued to perform. Ye said he wouldn’t perform at Coachella this year unless she apologized.

Representatives for Eilish did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Ye deleted posts throughout the day and took aim at other celebrities including Hillary Clinton, Ariana Grande, who was formerly engaged to Davidson, and Machine Gun Kelly, who is engaged to Kardashian family friend Megan Fox.

After posting another edited poster of Ye and Davidson in the movie “Venom,” he also shared a photo of Davidson and Kelly with the caption, “No you will never meet my children.”

In another post, Ye can be seen holding a yellow notepad that read, “My account is not hacked.”