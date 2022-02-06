Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens For Taking His Side

Kanye West, aka Ye, gave a shout-out to conservative political commentator Candace Owens Saturday for a series of tweets in which she denounced his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian’s, parenting decisions.

“THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE,” West captioned a screenshot of two of Owens’ tweets on the topic, noting that other celebrities have expressed their support to him privately.

The 44-year-old rapper’s verified Instagram post is the latest development in a public feud with Kardashian about their young daughter North’s presence on TikTok.

West said that Kardashian is preventing him from seeing the four children they share, a claim he has been circulating in the media for weeks.

“I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN,” his post continued. “MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR…”

He concluded with the message, “I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S CAN STILL BE HEROES.”

Since Kardashian filed for divorce last February, the dissolution of the couples’ seven-year marriage has regularly made headlines. On Friday, West reposted one of North’s TikToks next to a caption asking what he should do about his daughter “BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Kardashian, 41, responded with a social media statement insisting that North’s supervised account brings her “happiness” and that “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

Owens weighed in on the dispute via a tweet, declaring that “Kim is wrong for this one.”

“The psychological effects of social media on young girls is real and documented,” Owens continued. “It’s actually Kanye that is trying to protect his daughter in this regard and Kim is spinning this as ‘obsession’ and ‘control.’ There are other creative outlets for kids.”

In a separate tweet, she added, “There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color.”

Created in Nov. 2021, @kimandnorth is followed by 5.7 million users and has accrued 61.4 million likes as of today.