Kanye West Shares Video Of Saint Just Playing Catch With Tom Brady Like It’s Totally Normal

Kanye West has been a fascinating presence on social media over the years. It’s hard to predict what he may be tempted to post whenever he takes to a particular virtual platform. On Instagram, for instance, he’ll occasionally post cryptic images related to upcoming projects or a photo that signifies the end of a years-long beef, like The latest one He shared that Drake was in the video. The rapper, who’s also a proud father, also likes to share the occasional snapshot or video of one of the four children he shares with Kim Kardashian. Saint, Saint’s son, was featured recently by West, who shared a video of Saint playing catch With Tom Brady . You know, because that’s totally normal.

It’s been difficult to keep track of the Donda creator’s activities these days, especially as he’s currently navigating a new reality that may ( Or it may not ) divorce proceedings. But, this is the most recent. Instagram clip is a reminder that he’s still been making time for his kids — and apparently doing so in pretty spectacular fashion. Below, you can see the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his kid.

Kanye West doesn’t give much context regarding how the cool meet-up came to be, though they do seem to be in the skybox of an arena. Considering that Tom Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the trio could be hanging out at the team’s stomping grounds, Raymond James Stadium. Regardless of where they are, this is a very sweet moment that’s also very surreal. Saint will someday be able say that he tossed the pigskin along with the greatest quarterback ever. These are the kind of things that can happen when your dad is a world-renowned entertainer.

This is a unique situation, as the young man suffered a serious injury just a few months ago. The 5-year-old had a broken arm a few months back. The “Heartless” performer made his son’s injury known through An Instagram post In which he shared photos of his Xrays. The fracture looked significant and, at that point, it wasn’t clear just how long the arm had been broken. But this latest video shows that the child is already enjoying the fact that he’s healed.

Over the past months, the music and fashion mogul has also been spending time with his kids on other occasions. A few months ago, the kids, accompanied by mom Kim Kardashian, attended a few of the rapper’s Donda listening parties . The kids sported some chic outfits during the events, though it’s safe to say that most eyes were probably on Kardashian’s outfit.

Like her soon-to-be-ex-spouse, the Keep Up With the KardashiansThe alum enjoys sharing photos with her little ones. Her family has been a huge part of her life in the past year. Take a look at their spring break vacation They also have Easter activities. didn’t include Kanye West . Though the time the estranged couple has spent together has fluctuated, it’s still nice to see that they’re Spending time with their family .

It is possible to imagine Saint and Kanye West will treasure this father-son moment for many years. Maybe his encounter with the future quarterback of the hall of fame will inspire him to keep the sport in mind. Yes, he’s only five but, when it comes to sports (as you can see), parents do start their kids off early.