Kanye West Samples Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Monologue on ‘Donda 2’

Ye had a “Donda 2” listening party on Tuesday.

An audio sample from Kim Kardashian’s “SNL” monologue opens one of the songs.

Ye also made reference to Pete Davidson on two songs during the event.

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) included an audio sample of Kim Kardashian’s “SNL” monologue at his “Donda 2” listening party, during which he took aim at Pete Davidson.

At the beginning of the “Donda 2” listening party, which took place at the LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami, Florida, Ye appeared on stage as a song that People magazine has identified as “Sci-Fi” played. The song opens with the voice of Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” Kim can be heard saying. The audio is from Kim Kardashian’s opening “SNL” monologue.

Later during the event, Ye played two songs that appeared to make reference to the comedian Pete Davidson who has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian.

The first song titled “Easy” features the lyrics: “God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”





The second song — which the Daily Mail reports is titled “Security” — appeared to make a second reference to Pete Davidson’s security and his relationship with Ye’s children.

“Ok we gon’ make this an event? y’all gone need security for this. Security gon’ need security for this. Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this,” Ye rapped on the song according to the Metro.

“I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like ‘we ain’t gettin paid enough for this. Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk.”

Last month, multiple outlets reported that Pete Davidson hired security guards after hearing the lyrics to Ye’s song “Easy,” which was released earlier this year.

“Donda 2” is the sequel to Ye’s 2021 album “Donda.”

Last week, the 44-year-old artist revealed that he would only be releasing the album on his new audio device Stem Player.

Ye shared a video of the Stem Player in action alongside a song snippet on Instagram last week. In the caption to the post, Ye said his new album would not be available on



streaming



platforms.

“‘Donda 2’ will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” the caption read. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

The Stem Player device is a $200 device and “ships with Donda,” according to the official website.