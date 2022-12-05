Kanye West Returns to Instagram Following Twitter Suspension. He claims Elon Musk is a Clone and mentions Obama

Kanye West is now called Ye and has been resurfacing on social media following his suspension from Twitter. “inciting violence” Follow more antisemitic messages.

In a new Instagram post, the rapper and presidential hopeful claims Elon Musk was a clone. Also, he mentions former president Barack Obama.

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon,” He Submitted. “I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck… Well, let’s not forget about Obama.”

West continued, “I’m sorry for using curse words in church but I don’t have another word for Obama yet.”

In the caption of the post, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband added, “On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God.”

Musk, the new owner of Twitter reinstated Ye’s account when he took the reins of the social media platform. After appearing on InfoWars alongside conspiracy theorist Alex Jones he continued to praise Hitler while continuing his antisemitic comments on Twitter.

Musk was banned from the platform after he posted an image of a Star of David with a swastika. Musk replied to another user and confirmed that it was his.

“I tried my best,” Musk Tweeted “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

See Ye’s Instagram post below.