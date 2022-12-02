Kanye West on Infowars: What did he say? Nothing good

By Amy Comfi
Kanye West on Infowars: What did he say? Nothing good

“I love everyone, ” Kanye claimed. “Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

(Before we proceed, let us clarify: Hitler actually did it. Not Invent highways, microphones.

Kanye then suggested that every human being is valuable and has something to offer to the world — and on that we can agree. Kanye then added: “especially Hitler,” He lost us there again.

