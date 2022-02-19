Kanye West Files Motion Opposing Kim Kardashian’s Request to Be Single

Ye filed a motion opposing Kim Kardashian’s request to become legally single amid the former couple’s divorce battle.

Kardashian’s “motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status,” Ye’s lawyers said in court documents.

Kardashian initially filed for divorce on February 19, 2021.

Lawyers for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, filed court documents on Wednesday asking a judge to deny a motion from the rapper’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, requesting to be declared legally single.

Ye’s legal team said in court documents seen by Insider that Kardashian’s “motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status.”

“Terminating marital status before custody, property, and support issues are resolved creates a risk of adverse consequences,” Ye’s attorneys said.

“This is especially true if one of the parties were to pass away while the case is pending,” they added. “An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence if a party remarries before the case is concluded”

His attorneys said they tried to resolve issues informally but were unable to reach an agreement with Kardashian’s legal team.

“Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment,” Ye’s attorneys said in court documents. “Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set.”

Kardashian initially filed for divorce on February 19, 2021, and followed up with a request for bifurcation — or the termination of her marital status — in December.

In recent weeks, Ye has taken to Instagram to both attempt to win Kardashian back and air out frustrations with her, first blasting her for allowing their daughter, North, to use TikTok, and more recently, to attack Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The rapper even sent Kardashian a truck full of roses on Valentine’s Day, sharing a photo of a personalized pickup truck filled with red roses that says on the side: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” to Instagram.

Kardashian, for her part, recently told Vogue that she’s been focusing on herself since turning 40, and suggested that it contributed to her split with Ye.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” the reality star said in the interview. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy.”

She continued: “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy.”

Lawyers for Ye declined to comment. Lawyers for Kardashian did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.