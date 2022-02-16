Kanye West Expresses Regret for Harassing Kim Kardashian

Kanye West acknowledged his actions on social media toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders,” he captioned the post. “Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Since posting screenshots of text conversations he connected to Kardashian, West has wiped his account of those screenshots, which echoed his public pleas to bring their family back together after Kardashian filed for divorce last year.

In addition to Kim Kardashian, West also directed his words at “SNL” star Pete Davidson — who Kardashian is now dating — on social media after calling Davidson “a d—head” in a recently released song.

West extended his social media rant to “SNL” star Michael Che, offering to double Che’s salary. In a since-deleted post. West wrote, “I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.” Shortly thereafter, the Weekend Update host replied on Instagram with a lengthy list of demands.

“Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” Che wrote on a legal pad — before adding his stipulations. “For anything less than triple salary.”

Che went on to joke that tripling his salary would only be $90k a year, but added that he’d want “full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office” and a slew of other things. You can check out his full list below.

Che’s choice to write his response on a notepad appears to be a method of poking fun at West as well, mocking the photo West posted alongside his offer to Che, showing himself holding a notepad with Sunday’s date on it, as proof that his posts weren’t the result of his account being hacked.

Che did not caption the post, and it is currently the only post on his profile.

Friends of Davidson’s also became a target for West, including Kid Cudi. Although West and Cudi are longtime collaborators, West cut him loose in a since-deleted IG post.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote, referring to Davidson. He added, “We all speak in Billie language now,” a reference to Billie Eilish, who inexplicably became the subject of a previous rant after she helped a fan at one of her shows.

West also recently demanded an apology from Billie Eilish for something she did not do — dissing Travis Scott. Eilish stopped one of her concerts to help a fan locate their inhaler before resuming the performance.

“We’re taking care of our people,” she said in a clip captured by another fan. “I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going.”

Eilish since commented on Kanye’s post directed at her: ” “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”