Kanye West Desperate To Get Away From Kim Kardashian And Their Kids

Kanye West doesn’t want to be committed to Kim Kardashian or his family. The rapper wants to celebrate his singlehood. He even moved to a different time zone. According to news reports, he bought a new house in Belgium.

As TV Shows Ace previously reported, Kim showed her commitment to her estranged husband. Kim wore his outrageous designs to show solidarity. At the 2021 Met Gala, Kanye wore a wedding gown and a head-to-toe masked ensemble. However, Kanye isn’t feeling the same and is embracing his new life.

Donda rapper moved to Belgium?

Kanye West wants to get over his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Back in February, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shocked the world when she filed for a divorce. Laura Wasser, a well-known attorney, helped her through her court proceedings. However, it looks like she’s had a change of heart as of lately.

Kim has remained loyal to her husband. She even followed him to his Donda album release party. Yet, Kanye isn’t reciprocating the feelings. Per Central Recorder and the Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, the rapper purchased a new home in Belgium. The “Jesus Walks” star wants to focus on his life as a single man.

[Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram]

Despite Kim’s behaviour, the divorce is ongoing. Kanye West has been seen walking around Antwerp by neighbours. One of them even had a conversation with him, but they didn’t recognize him. Kanye asked Axel Vervoordt an art dealer to design his kitchen.

“Axel Vervoordt confirms that American musician Kanye West is a personal friend and that they collaborate on several projects together,” According to an insider, the publication was informed.

That’s not the only home that Kanye has purchased lately. Kanye previously bought a Malibu home for $57.3million. In 2020, the Japanese architect Tadao Buto listed this home for $75 million. The Yeezy designer wants to buy as many real estate properties as possible.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West back together?

This comes amid the rumours that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could call off their divorce. Many fans felt that the divorce was a publicity stunt. They hoped Kim would get rid of him. But it’s clear that the SKIMS founder still wants Kanye around since he’s the father of her children.

Rumours abound that the two may eventually reconcile. Kim continues to wear a lot of Balenciaga as well as Yeezy in support. Kanye was also allegedly found cheating on Kim in their marriage. He reportedly slept with an “a-list singer,” according to Central Recorder.

A British publication was told by an insider that Kanye had allegedly boasted about having sex with Christina Milian. He praised the sinful act. After a night at the club, they reportedly got together. Check back with TV Shows Ace for more news on Kanye West.