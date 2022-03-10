Kanye West demonstrates Pete Davidson’s beatdown in Animated Eazy’ Video

Kanye continues to hate Pete Davidson, at the very least in video form. Days after West defended a claymation visual where he’s depicted kidnapping and killing the comedian, the Game released the official animation video for his song “Eazy”Kanye West. Again, the scene features Davidson being violently attacked.

The clip features West as an animated character who walks in front a ambulance and raps. “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” a red monkey beats up a man with a blurred face who’s wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the word “Skete,”The comedian made up the mocking nickname West. As the monkey repeatedly punches the man who resembles West in the face, the video zooms in.

The rest of the video — laced with appearances from similar creepy, red monkeys — follows animated versions of the Game and West as they play out most of the song’s lyrics. The video ends with West and the Game performing in front of an image of the late Eazy E. “My life was never Eazy,”West raps. “This next one gon’ be Eazy.”

Claymation video “Eazy,” which was posted to the Game’s YouTube, West buries Davidson alive and removes his clay head as the screen reads: “Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who,”With the word “Skete”Crossed out. The video ends with the words: “JK He’s Fine.”In an Instagram post that he has since deleted, West defends the video. “art is protected as freedom speech.”He said: “Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.” West’s ire toward the Saturday Night Live star comes after he was linked to West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, who was declared legally single last week.

West also released Tuesday the CGI-styled video for the track. “Hurricane,”The following was a list of inmates who were freed from prison by a hurricane to witness Jesus Christ being baptized.