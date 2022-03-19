Kanye West allegedly asked Marilyn Manson to break up Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian In The Creepiest, Gossip Claims

Kanye Westis embroiled in an embarrassing feud Pete DavidsonMore Kim Kardashian. Instagram is under constant attack. According to reports, West is turning his attention to his friend and alleged Rapist. Marilyn Mansonto help him get his wife back. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Can Voodoo Undo Kim And Pete’

Per the GlobeManson has been assigned by West to perform a voodoo spell on Kardashian and Davidson. A source says Manson is very interested in voodoo and witchcraft, and he’s convinced West that a ritual could bring Kardashian back: “Kanye is devoutly religious so he won’t be doing any rituals, but he’s probably not going to get in the way.”

Manson is currently facing numerous rape allegations, but West still feels it appropriate to feature him. Donda 2. According to tipsters, they are now friends. “Kanye is one of the only folks who’ve shown Manson public support since all these allegations came out, so of course, the rocker wants to do whatever he can to stay in his good graces,”They explain.

What’s Going On With Manson And Ye?

Marilyn Manson, a shock artist, says many things only to get attention. It’s part of his lifestyle, but it makes it difficult to parse fact from fiction. It is difficult to discern his religious beliefs. Although he claimed once to have been ordained minister in The Church of Satan, the church proved that this was false. He’s also stated he’s spiritual and was raised Christian.

Official website of the Church of Satan Voodoo or other non-pagan religions is denied.. It is an atheist philosophy. Manson has never publicly stated an interest in witchcraft and voodoo.

The story mentions that West is a Christian and has won Grammy Awards to make Christian records. Voodoo and other rituals are directly against his beliefs, and he’s also never endorsed such practices.

Frankly, Gossip CopThis gross story is being given too much credit. It just wants to use Manson’s reputation for the occult in some stupid story about West and Davidson. West should be focusing his divorce proceedings. Manson is too fixated on suing his rape victims, namely Evan Rachel Wood, to get involved with West and Davidson’s catty back and forth.

Bad History of Gossip

The GlobeThis story is often circulated. Angelina Jolie claimed that she was practicing witchcraft in order to win her divorce from Brad Pitt. This claim was not supported by any evidence. We also refuted its claim that Queen Elizabeth had the Holy Grail. These stories are completely absurd.

It was reported that Kanye West wanted cloned himself to live forever. West wants to torture his ex-wife and not make a second of himself. Although Manson and West may be chummy, we couldn’t find any evidence that voodoo could be used to strengthen their relationship or harm Kardashian.

