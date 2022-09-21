Kanye West Admits He Hasn’t Read ‘Any Book’ After Private School Launch

Kanye West, who recently launched his own private school, just admitted that he hasn’t read “any book”It is often compared to reading “Brussels sprouts.”

“When you said I hadn’t read this book, I actually haven’t read any book,”The rapper stated this in the Alo Full Mind. podcastReleased Friday. “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli,”He spoke of Santa Monica restaurant, which is a popular spot for celebrities.

The rapper’s comments come just weeks after the launch of His Donda AcademySimi Valley Christian Preschool, California, is a brand new school that aims at “provide the youth with the passion, purpose and spiritual foundations they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world,”According to its Website.

West’s admission came after Alo, who runs his own yoga and wellness practice, brought up a message from a book he read nearly 100 times.

West’s take on reading extends from books to cellphone texts as well, as he explained that he took the advice of a friend who works in the tech industry who reads the first and last sentence of long texts from his mother and West noted that he responded, “Same.”

“When his mum texts him long paragraphs, he reads the first sentence and the last sentence. This person and his brother invented the fastest track vehicle – they put it in ‘GI Joe,’ they have government contracts, this guy is a full-on-engineer, works with all geniuses, and for practical – not opinionated, you know, practical – technologies, and he only reads the first sentence and the last,”He stated. “What do you think my response was? ‘Same.’”

The rapper explained that he was playing a lot of rap music. “dictionary game”He simplifies his language to make it more understandable. “Yoda level.”

“OK, let me make this point clear. I hate the word point. Let me make this idea clear. Let’s make this idea clear. Remove the word, ‘me,’”West stated. “That’s a style of language that I’ve been practicing and learning where we’re just taking out all those years and years of classism.”

The rapper has also big plans for his Donda Academy. It quietly opened last month with 100 students. Parents are asked to sign confidentiality agreementsAccording to Rolling Stone, it is. West stated that he would love to see multiple campuses in the country and a Donda University..