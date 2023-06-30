Kanye is “limiting communication” with the Kardashians, and with outside world while he stays in Japan with Bianca Censori

KANYE West, who is in Japan with his newlywed wife, has ‘limited’ his contact with the Kardashians after Kim Kimson broke down on his reality television show about their marriage.

SKIMS’ founder wept in Khloe Kimberly’s arms at the end of Hulu’s latest series, after Ye received backlash for making antisemitic statements last year.

Kim was candid in her communication with her fans regarding the difficulties she faces co-parenting with Chicago rapper, despite a number of high profile controversies.

She was visited by Khloe, 38, who checked in on how she was doing in the wake of the drama, asking her sibling: “Are you OK?”

I’m not OK.” The 42-year old immediately began crying and responded. “I just can’t.”

Kim said in a later confessional: “It is just so much different from the person I married.

This is who I was and this is who I will remember.

The woman became emotional again as she said: “I will do whatever it takes to bring that person back.”

Sun Kanye, according to a source exclusively quoted by The U.S. Sun Kanye has kept his distance from her after the emotional response was publicized. He is currently on vacation in Japan.

The photos showed Kanye, his wife Bianca Censori (who works as the head of architecture for Yeezy) and daughter North West (10 years old), who returned to LA.

Insiders said that Ye is in Japan, with Bianca. He is away from the drama and has been quiet for some time.

“He is co-parenting Kim and her children well, since their divorce was finalized. However, he has limited communication while abroad with Kim’s family members.

He only has Wi-Fi enabled on his phone. This means he won’t get texts and calls right away, and will not be scrolling through social media or seeing other people’s opinions.

Staying low-key

He and Bianca appear to be in love, and nothing can disturb them at this time. They have both moved on.

Bianca has been contacted by The U.S. Sun for a comment but we have not heard back.

Sources have previously stated that Kanye has been focusing his efforts on rebuilding the fashion empire he once had after being dumped by many big brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga.

Fan of the famed rapper and designer spotted him getting much-needed shuteye in Kabukiza Theatre on his recent Japan tour.

They posted the photo to Twitter with the caption: “Found Ye in Japan earlier, along with Bianca in Kabukiza Theatre.”

Then he added, “They were asleep throughout the whole show.”

The snapshot captured the hitmaker and Bianca sitting in the auditorium seating of the theater.

The photographer snapped a photo of him with a bright smile at the camera.

Some Reddit users gave their opinions on Kanye’s appearance in the photos.

‘DOING BETTER’

One person responded, “It is Tokyo. Kanye there is different.”

One second person wrote “He looks happy and I love it so much.” While a third individual added “Damn. You actually look better now.”

Back in October 2022, Kanye shocked fans and critics when he allegedly threatened the Jewish community in a tweet.

The man wrote: I am a bit tired tonight, but as soon as I get up tomorrow I will commit death fraud 3 against JEWISH PEOPLE.

The funny thing about this is that I can’t really be anti-Semitic, because black people also are Jews.

The people who are against your agenda have been blackballed by you.

Twitter removed the post and confirmed that Kanye’s account was suspended “due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2011 when she flew to Paris to see his fashion show. The couple then married in a lavish ceremony in 2014, and share four children.

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, and the couple reached a settlement in November last year.

Kanye and Kim co-parent their children North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

