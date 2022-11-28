Kantara’s release date has been confirmed for OTT streaming and platform

The release date for Kantara and the OTT streaming platform have been finally confirmed after an amazing box-office run.

The Indian film industry was hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic, but is now rebounding in 2022 and producing some exceptional films.

While many cinema-goers return to the local theater, others may prefer to watch the film at home.

The good news is that the international release date for OTT streaming and associated platform has finally been confirmed for Kantara – here’s everything that fans need to know.

Kantara: OTT streaming platform and release date confirmed

Kantara Publication Amazon Prime Video will allow OTT streaming on Thursday, November 24-

The movie’s release date has yet to be announced, however new content is usually uploaded at around 5:30 AM IST.

Amazon Prime Video has been launched Available The following subscription plans are available:

The One-Month Plan: Rs. 179

The Three-Month Plan is Rs 459

12-Monthly Plan: Rs 1499

12 Month Mobile Plan: Rs 599

Kantara can be found here Expected Released in Kannada (Hindi), Tamil, Telugu, and Tamil.

“Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labor of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end!” – Rishab Shetty, via Pinkvilla.

Vijay Kiragandur, the producer would add “How to” “At Hombale Films, we are always looking at telling engaging tales in an extraordinary yet relatable manner.”

“Kantara is yet another film by us that has touched hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film and we are delighted to take it to audiences across the globe through the exclusive launch on Prime Video.” – Vijay Kiragandur, via Pinkvilla.

Exquisite box office collection

Based on DNA India The trade insider Taran AdarshKantara will eventually make more than Rs 400 Crore in the global box-office.

This makes Kantara not only the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022, but also the second-highest-grossing Kannada The greatest movie ever made!

KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – Rs 1200 Crore Kantara (2022) – Rs 400 Crore KGF Chapter 1 (2018) – Rs 250 Crore Vikrant Rona (2022) – Rs 158 Crore James (2022) – Rs 151 Crore 777 Charlie (2022) – Rs 105 Crore Robertt (2021) – Rs 102 Crore Kurukshetra (2019) – Rs 90 Crore Raajakumara (2017) – Rs 75 Crore Mungaru Male (2006) – Rs 70 Crore

Talk to India Today, actress Sapthami Gowda explained how the reality of Kantara’s incredible success is still to sink in, sharing that “We haven’t digested the fact that the film has become so huge.”

“We are just happy that the movie we made with so much love is reaching the audience. The reason why we are thanking the Karnataka people is because it is through their word of mouth that the film has captured such an audience. In Mumbai, we are getting such great reviews. It hits us when we go on Twitter and see people talking about it. When people around us talk about it, it makes us proud. Other than that, everything internally for us has changed. We are just happy.” – Sapthami Gowda, via India Today.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

