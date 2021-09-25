Kamala Harris’ ‘The View’ interview thrown into chaos as two hosts pulled off air over Covid infection

A hotly-anticipated interview with Vice President Kamala Harris turned to chaos after two co-hosts on ABC’s ‘The View’ were pulled off air after testing positive for Covid. The shock revelation came moments before Harris was due on set for her “first in-studio talk show appearance since taking office.”

Speaking to co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, a producer said: “I need the two of you to step off for a second.”

In an attempt to fill airtime, the remaining hosts, Joy Behar and Sara Haines, started taking audience questions.

“Okay, so, for those of you who are just tuning in, we’re both sitting here now because Ana and Sunny, at the last minute we realized that they tested positive for Covid. They’ve been taken off the show,” After confirming that both of her co-hosts had been fully vaccinated, Behar stated, “The tables have been cleaned.”

After being moved to another studio at ABC, the Vice President made an appearance on the program. “I hope that you’re in a safe spot right now. We did everything we could to make sure that you were safe because we value you so much,” Behar told Harris.

In a pledge to get the vaccine, Harris said: “Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

“Folks need to get vaccinated,” she added.

According to NBC News, a White House official said Harris was eligible for the vaccine. “had no contact with hosts prior to the show.”