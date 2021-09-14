Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Make A Mutual Divorce Announcement After A Rough Patch

Kaley Cuoco seems unbothered that she is estranged from her Karl Cook due to their split news. The 35-year-old sitcom actress is ending her 2018-commenced marriage. Cuoco, who has wiped Cook’s name from her feed and no longer introduces herself as his wife, posted on Tuesday as she gears up for Season 2 of HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant.

Cuoco was photographed posing in front of a swirl-painted wall while wearing a purple and geometric print top. The blonde looked strong and mysterious. She wore her signature hairstyle semi-up and had her long, thick bangs framing the face. Cuoco won 9 Emmy Award nominations and wrote:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they began adding: “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The relationship between the former couple continued: “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s last joint photo came two months ago as they welcomed dog Larry into their home. The move into Cuoco’s $12 million Hidden Hills marked the former couple ending their “unconventional marriage” as they finally began living together in 2020 – this, despite having been married for two years.

Cuoco’s fans today did not appear to be mentioning her divorce news. “We love Cassie” came in from stylist Brad Goreski, with others saying they couldn’t wait for the next season.