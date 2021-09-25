Kaley Cuoco And Karl Cook Divorce Actress Wows In Leggy Look Amid Divorce!

Kaley Cuoco is flaunting her famous legs and impressing everyone around in a thigh-skimming minidress. This was in the wake of her divorce announcement. The 35-year-old actress filed to end her 2018-commenced marriage to her husband Karl Cook on September 3. While she’s since made Emmy Awards headlines for a show-stopping Vera Wang dress, fans have had plenty more to look at.

Kaley Cuoco Wows In Leggy Look Amid Divorce

Scroll for photos, ones shared with Cuoco’s 6.9 million Instagram followers. The Big Bang Theory alum, who didn’t score any Emmy wins this year despite nine nominations, updated shortly before the annual event, sharing two looks and making both works with heels – and then sneakers.

To draw attention to her pins while reminding fans of her intense workouts, Penny’s girl behind stunned in an orange-and silver minidress and a lingerie-like, orange-and silver dress to start, before switching to a bold, yellow number that was almost as short.

Cuoco poses on the patio of Hidden Hills’ $12 million mansions. She is wearing a Stella McCartney high-necked Stella McCartney dress with flattering sleeves and a swirl pattern. Gold satin sandals with a heel added height to the star’s frame, with a fun tassel yellow bag jazzing up the ensemble.

Fans had to swipe all the way right to see Kaley Cuoco work her kicks – here, she crouched down in profile as she ditched the Jimmy Choo heels for Nike sneakers. A caption, meanwhile, tagged the brands donned – alongside iconic Choo, Cuoco also shouted out luxury footwear king Manolo Blahnik. The Nike was “for late night.”

Quick to leave a like was actress Selma Blair.

Cuoco is still silent about her shocking split from Karl Cook, an equestrian. The former couple, who last appeared jointly on Kaley’s Instagram back on July 5, issued their breakup statement together via a rep.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they said, adding:

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

The former couple continued: “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”