Kakuda Release Date | 2022 Movie | Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh & Saqib Saleem

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial horror comedy-drama ‘Kakuda’ is the attest buzz in the entertainment industry. The movie stars some eminent faces like Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem. The movie is based on the script written by Chirag Garg. The movie is produced under the RSVP Production house.

The movie will be a combination of horror and comedy-drama hitting screens soon. It will be available in Hindi as well as the Marathi language for the fans. We have curated the latest updates that might interest you. Read on to know.

Kakuda Release Date

At present, no official date is announced by the makers of the film for the release date. But, as per the speculations, the highly anticipated horror comedy-drama will be available for the fans soon. The release date is expected to be somewhere in the year 2022.

Watch this space for the official release date for Kakuda in the future.

Kakuda Star Cast

The fans could witness the popular actors in the film. Some of them are as follows:

Riteish Deshmukh,

Sonakshi Sinha,

Saqib Saleem, and

Avinash Dwivedi.

Other cast members haven’t yet been revealed. Watch this space for its future revelations.

Kakuda Trailer

No, at present, there isn’t any trailer available for the film. But, the trailer is expected to be available at least a month prior to the release date for the film.

Kakuda Songs Download For Free

Presently, no official songs are released by the filmmakers. Once it is out, it will be available to download for free.

It was all about Kakuda film for now. Stay tuned with us for future updates for Kakuda on this space. Also, do tell us in the comments below your expectations from this upcoming horror comedy-drama Kakuda.