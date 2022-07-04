Kakao Entertainment Announces Adaptation to ‘Solo-Leveling’ Webtoon

Kakao Entertainment, a Korean tech group, said Monday that it will produce a film version. “Solo Leveling,”This webtoon is a huge hit.

The picture will be produced on its behalf by Japan’s A-1 Pictures (“Sword Art Online,” “The Seven Deadly Sins,” “Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Erased,” “Your Lie in April”) with Nakashige Shunsuke directing. Sawano Hiroyuki is responsible for the music.“Attack on Titan”). It has been called a series by some media, but it is referred to in email. VarietyKakao Entertainment described this adaptation as “a” “film”As “a movie.”

The property was originally a web novel written by Chugong in 2016, before it was developed as a web series written by h-goon with art by Dubu, CEO of Redice Studio, and D&C Webtoon, and released by Kakao Page in 2018.

The action fantasy novel is about Sung Jinwoo, a main character who lives in a world where evil and monsters are constantly at his back. In his battles against these forces, readers watch Sung – dubbed the weakest hunter of all mankind – transform into one of the strongest hunters in existence.

Over 14.2 billion people have viewed the online series, with a particular success story in Japan, Thailand, and the U.S. It is known not only for its plot, but also for the stunning art that brings it to life.

“Solo Leveling”Also, NFTs have been made available. Netmarble is currently developing a role-playing game.

Kakao Entertainment reported that 220,000 people had signed petitions for a feature-film adaptation of the change.org website. The film version will be delivered in 2023. Kakao didn’t disclose all distribution channels, but it is reported that Crunchyroll will distribute the film online.

“If someone told me that this web novel would become an animation [film] when I was first started writing it six years ago, I wouldn’t have believed them,”Chugong made the comment in a supplied statement. “I feel so excited about this, and I can’t wait to see Sung Jinwoo and his friends come to life.”

“It seems like it was only yesterday when we first discussed the possibility of this adaptation. Words can’t express how moved I am that this is happening,”Dubu was the illustrator.

Kakao Entertainment was founded in 2021 after the merger between Kakao Page, Kakao M.