Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals her controversial take on Clayton Echard Drama

If you know anyone who can relate, please let me know. Clayton Echard is currently being processed, Kaitlyn Beristowe.

The Bachelor Nation alum took to her Instagram Story after the Tuesday, March 8, episode to defend the former footballer for his handling of the Fantasy Suites and Susie Evans‘ departure. Susie quit the show after learning that Clayton had been intimate with the other two finalists. Gabby WindeyAnd Rachel RecchiaBefore her Fantasy Suite date with The Bachelor.

“When you’re in that position, you are making a life-altering decision,” Kaitlyn said. “You genuinely fall in love with more [than one] person, so why would you not be intimate with more than one person when you’re trying to find the person to spend the rest of your life with?”

She said, “Why do we judge so hard on this?”

She suggested that Susie was wrong and said, “These women should have had that conversation before the fantasy suite, like, ‘Hey, this is either OK with me or it’s not.’ And if you’ve set those boundaries, then that’s a much different story.”