Kaalan Walker, Rapper and ‘Superfly Star’ Starts a Serial Rape Trial in L.A.

SuperflyKaalan Walker, rapper and actor, was a “digital age”Serial rapist who used “little blue checkmark”Prosecutors told Los Angeles jurors Tuesday that he used his social media accounts in order to search for musicians and models online, and to disarm their defenses in an array of attacks going back to 2013.

Walker, 26, is out on bond in the case and sat quietly at the defense table Tuesday after pleading not guilty to six counts of forcible rape — two of those related to minors — two counts of rape by an intoxicating substance, unlawful intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration by force, and other felonies related to 11 alleged victims.

This actor also appeared in 2017’s indie flick KingsTogether with Halle Berry, they released rap music under their name “KR” is facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted as charged.

“You’re going to be introduced to the real Kaalan Walker, the man behind the movies. you’re going to see a dark side to him — a side that each of these women saw,”Yasmin Fardghassemi, deputy district attorney, spoke to the jury. “You’re going to see that he’s a con artist, a predator who used his limited industry success to bait and trap these young girls, lure them to locations where they were alone, where he was in control, where they were vulnerable.”

Fardghassemi said the alleged victims in the case, ranging in age from 16 to 22, considered the blue checkmark on Walker’s Instagram and Twitter accounts to be “a badge of verification”He proved it. “trustworthy.”

“So when he contacted them on those platforms, offering them jobs, when they saw that little blue checkmark, they thought it was a legitimate gig. They thought they were being booked for a job, or that they were getting a free photoshoot — that he actually was what he was purporting to be. They fell for it,”She said.

After he had the women he wanted, he was able to get him alone. “overpowered”She said they were.

“He was relentless, aggressive, persistent, dismissive,”According to the prosecutor “You’re going to learn that he overpowered them by making them feel upset, nervous, confused, anxious and frozen in fear. He sent them into a state of shock where their bodies were frozen in fear. When they said ‘No,’ he kept going. When they said ‘Stop,’ he didn’t care.”

Walker’s defense lawyer, Andrew Flier, said in his dueling opening statement Tuesday that his client is innocent and the 11 alleged victims in the case are all “lying”For “revenge”They regretted having had sex with Walker.

“They’re going to lie to you because they know that they fell for his BS. That’s what this case is about. He made false promises, and they fell for it, and now it’s time for revenge,” Flier said. “They gave up their integrity and their bodies, and that’s why they’re here in spite. It’s payback to Mr. Walker.”

Fardghassemi stated that more than 30 victims had come forward to make allegations against Walker at a December hearing. She promised jurors Tuesday that they would hear from 10 victims of misconduct against Walker, as well as three other women who made strikingly similar claims against Walker in 2014 but which did not result in charges.

She told jurors Tuesday that one of Walker’s alleged rape victims was a 16-year-old girl he contacted on Twitter with an offer to pay her $5,000 for her appearance in a music video. When he took her to a complex in downtown Los Angeles, he raped her. She thought she was signing a contract. “lay there crying, sobbing so hysterically that her entire body started shaking,”According to the prosecutor

Fardghassemi claimed that in 2014, he raped 19-year-old women in a parking garage after she was denied entry into a club due to her drunkenness on the bus that took her there.

“She’s in and out. She’s drunk. She doesn’t know what’s going on. He penetrates her from behind without her consent. He rapes her as she’s in and out. What you’re going to learn about [this victim] is that she didn’t know who her attacker was because she was so drunk,”According to the prosecutor “This crime is entirely solved by DNA evidence. That happened in 2014.”

Fardghassemi stated that Walker offered $200 an hour to another victim for a modeling job. Fardghassemi stated that Walker flew her from New York to Los Angeles, fed her three alcoholic beverages, and then raped her. She returned to Manhattan, where she voluntarily underwent a rape examination at Bellevue Hospital.

Flier stated that Walker and Flier had been speaking on the telephone prior to Walker’s visit and that Walker had lied about her trip to her parents.

“If you believe that someone is going to fly across the United States for an hours-long photo shoot, why are we even here?”Flier asked the question in his opening speech. “They are talking on the phone. They’re having a romantic thing. She comes from New York to be with Mr. Walker.”

Serial rape first made headlines in the early 1990s. Walker’s arrest in 2018,This was just months after Juju’s portrayal on the big screen with the release Superfly. The action movie was produced by rapper Future as a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly.

Two of Walker’s accusers beyond those set to testify in the criminal case previously shared their stories with Rolling Stone.

Model Sydney Stanford After hearing Walker was a photographer, she reached out to Walker via Instagram and agreed to photograph with him in 2017. She was just 19 at the time. Walker claims that he raped and raped her in locked cars the night they met. (Stanford said). Rolling StoneWalker was reported by Walker to police. Walker has been spoken to by prosecutors, but she is not one among the victims of the criminal case or one witness.

“This has been a long time coming for all of us, and I just hope that us seeing this case through will empower other women to speak up and do the same,”Stanford stated.

“The DA said that more than 30 women contacted prosecutors with allegations,”Stanford noted. “That’s 30 women that had the strength and had it within themselves to even come up to the police. So imagine how many girls are still left out there that he has harmed or he has hurt that didn’t make it to the police, didn’t make that call, were too scared to say something. Like, imagine how many different humans are out there that he has done this to?”

AccuserTiara Kelly, a professional model and stylist, has previously spoken Rolling Stone, “He has repeatedly shown a pattern of assault, pedophilia, manipulative [behavior], and has no remorse for [his] actions.”

Kelly and Stanford also spoke. Hollywood UnlockedIn a sit-down interview, Kelly and Walker discussed their alleged experiences. Kelly claimed Walker raped Kelly after she agreed to photograph with him in 2014.

“Every day that I live, I have to live with this. Every time I watch TV and see someone get assaulted, I have to think about when I got assaulted,”Kelly said Hollywood Unlocked. “No one’s making false allegations against this man. He’s nobody.”