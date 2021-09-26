Juventus star Paulo Dybala leaves the pitch in tears over injury before Chelsea clash

Paulo Dybala left the pitch in tears not long after scoring a wonder goal for Juventus.

The Argentine international came off after 20 minutes with an injury during the Serie A game against Sampdoria.

This comes just days before a huge Champions League game against Chelsea at the Allianz Stadium.

Dybala will certainly be a huge miss for Massimiliano Allegri’s side

He opened the scoring in Juventus’ 3-2 victory on Sunday with an excellent finish.

After the ball was laid off to him on the edge of the box, he hit a vicious strike past the keeper into the bottom right corner.

His joy soon turned to anguish, as he was forced off the pitch, with tears in his eyes and his head in his hands.









The injury came after he closed down an opposition player with an outstretched leg to prevent a long-ranged pass, which led to him landing awkwardly.

As he limped down the tunnel with a thigh injury, some of his teammates came to console him.

This will cause him to miss the next two matches, while Alvaro Morata also picked up a knock which will see him absent against his former club on Wednesday.

Despite their injuries, Juve were able to secure the three points, and get only their second league victory of the season.

Leonardo Bonucci stepped up with a penalty in the 43 rd minute to double their lead, before Maya Yoshida pulled one back for the visitors a minute later.

Summer recruit Manuel Locatelli restored their two-goal lead in the second half, but Antonio Candreva got Sampdoria’s second, to make it a nervous final last ten minutes.

Despite a poor start the Serie A season, the Italian side did kick off their Champions League campaign with a 0-3 win over Malmo, and will hope to continue that form against Thomas Tuchel’s side.