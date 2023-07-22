Justyn Vicky: Who is he? Bodybuilder dies after squat accident

Justyn Vicky was a bodybuilder from Bali who died aged 33 following a squat accident that resulted in his neck being broken by a metal barbell.

The athlete, who has been called an “extraordinary soul” had a large social media presence dedicated to his role as a personal trainer and bodybuilder. What we know of Justyn, and what tragic event led to his demise.

Bodybuilder dies after squat accident

Justyn Vicky died in the gym last week following a squat accident. The weights fell on his neck when he was trying to press 210 kg.

He was brought to hospital by ambulance with a neck fracture and critical compression of the nerves.

Just days before Justyn's death, the athlete shared a video of his work out on Instagram and told followers his routine, writing: "Weighted pull up 50 kg 3 reps, deadlift 220 kg 1 rep, barbell bench press 140 kg 1 rep, back squats 200 kg 1 rep!"

He added that his body weight was 79kg and said that he needed to “put more weight on” to get stronger.

The tragic event which led to Justyn’s death was caught on camera and the video shows the barbell falling on the back of his neck and pushing his head forward.

Justyn Vicky: Who Was He?

Justyn Victoria, 33 years of age, is a bodybuilder who has a huge social media following.

In addition to his work as a Personal Coach at The Paradise Bali, he has also competed in bodybuilding contests and documented them on Instagram.

Justyn has just over 30k followers on Instagram. He shared videos and pictures with his followers of bodybuilding progress, along with updates about him.

Justyn’s most recent post was uploaded a week ago and is a video showing him stepping into an ice bath to inform followers on the benefits.

‘A beacon of inspiration’

The news of Justyn’s death was confirmed by The Paradise Bali gym, where he worked. The Paradise Bali gym, where he worked, confirmed the news of Justyn’s death. Writer on Instagram: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of his passing, and yet, our spirits are lifted by the profound impact he had on each and every one of us.”

The gym called Justyn “more than just a fitness expert”, and said that he was a “beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support.”

“Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family,” the gym added.