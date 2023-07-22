Justyn Vicky, 33-year-old bodybuilder who died after a barbell fell on his neck.

The fitness community has lost one of their own.

Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky died July 15 after a barbell weighing more than 450 pounds fell on his neck while training at The Paradise gym in Sanur, Indonesia, according to The Daily Mail. He was 33.

The influencer was doing squat presses, with the supervision of a spotter, when the bar reportedly fell forward onto his neck, the outlet reports. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but unfortunately died.

Soon after, Paradise Bali posted a tribute to Justyn and the impact he had on the fitness world.

A message on the website of Justyn’s funeral said: “He was much more than a fitness specialist; he provided inspiration, motivation and unwavering encouragement.” Read the account of gym. His infectious passion and energy for helping people transform their lives deeply touched us. “Through countless exercises, encouraging words, and compassionate advice, he was an irreplaceable member of our gym family and our fitness journeys.”